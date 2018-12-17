Paul McCartney performed the Beatles classic “Get Back,” accompanied by Ronnie Wood and former bandmate Ringo Starr, during a 40-track performance at London’s O2 venue last night.

He described the last-minute addition to the show as a Christmas present for the audience, who’d already enjoyed 34 songs. They were mostly Beatles and Wings numbers, but McCartney also performed “Who Cares,” “Come On To Me” and “Fuh You” from his latest solo album, Egypt Station.

“We’ve got a little surprise for you,” McCartney said as roadies wheeled on a riser carrying a drumkit that a lot of the fans believed they recognized. “It’s a surprise for us, actually – it only happened today,” he added. “But first of all I’d like to introduce the fantastic member of the Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood.” After the pair exchanged light-hearted comments, McCartney said, “And I believe we’ve got someone else who’s going to help us out. Ladies and gentlemen, the ever-fantastic Mr. Ringo Starr.” After everyone had prepared to play, he told the crowd, “We might as well do a song together.”

The London show was McCartney's last appearance of 2018. His Freshen Up tour continues on March 20 in South America, before reaching North America two months later. McCartney starts the leg on May 23 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and ends it on July 13 at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium.

You can watch the performance below:

Two years ago, Starr recalled how McCartney attempted to get the Beatles back on the road after they ended their touring career in 1966, although it never happened. The drummer noted that, had they resolved their differences at the end of the ‘60s, they’d probably still be touring like the Stones. “We would," Starr said. "We would have gotten over our difficulties and gotten on the road again."





