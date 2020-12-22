Paul McCartney Names His Favorite Beatles Song

Paul McCartney chose a “zany” B-side as his favorite Beatles song, because the experience of recording it was so much fun.

He also name-checked the Foo Fighters’ recent song "Shame, Shame," as he discussed how the Fab Four may have “limited the field” of popular music.

In a new interview with Apple Music, McCartney told Zane Lowe that “You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)” brought back positive memories. The track was released in 1970 as the flip side of “Let It Be.”

Asked which Beatles song he’s listened to the most, McCartney replied: “I would say probably ‘Let It Be’ … It's the most ubiquitous. It sort of got everywhere. Ubiquitous from the Latin, ubi quo, meaning everywhere.” However, the other side of the hit single was named as his top choice.

“I always say, ‘You Know My Name (Look Up the Number),’ which is a zany, zany little B-side that nobody knows, but we had such fun making it," he said. "It's like a little comedy record. And I just remember the joy of making it. ... But there's a lot of songs that I love of the Beatles. I think ‘Strawberry Fields’ is a great song; I think ‘Hey Jude’ worked out great. I’ve got a lot of favorite songs. ‘Blackbird’ I love. ‘Eleanor Rigby’ I love.”

Listen to the Beatles' ‘You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)’

McCartney went on to discuss the evolution of popular music, noting that “the Beatles' body of work was so varied and so complete. It covered a lot of genres, from love songs through little acoustic-y things through big rocking things through crazy experimental stuff.”

He noted that "people say, ‘You've done it all, what's left?’ But on the other hand, I think that there's plenty of people who kind of embrace that. I just heard something about the Foos’ new thing, ‘Shame, Shame.’ That, to me, could have been written with the Beatles in mind or it could have been written in the ‘60s. … I think there's plenty of great music out there and plenty of places for people to go. But I agree we kind of limited the field a little bit.”