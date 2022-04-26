Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings.

All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.

Griffin said she came across the rarities and deep cuts for TAPE during the pandemic as she was digging through apps that served as a notebook of her past recordings. "It all seemed worth listening to. Back then I didn’t think so, but I do now." One of the songs that stood out to her was a previously recorded duet with Robert Plant. The unnamed tune had been part of the pair's first recording session in Nashville several years ago and will be included on the June album.

Griffin and Plant first joined forces in Band of Joy during the group's 2010 incarnation. "We get a lot of energy from each other's singing," the Americana artist told Billboard. "We both have similar places that we come from as singers-a lot of emotion, and sometimes the emotion overrides technique. He inspires me. He goes far and deep." The two eventually became a couple and even shook off marriage speculation after rumors popped up that they had eloped. The relationship fizzled around 2014, but the friendship and musical connection have survived.

Plant and Griffin are not only successful collaborators, but they are fans of one another too. In his Digging Deep podcast, Plant explained how Griffin came into his life as Band of Joy began work on their cover of U.S. indie band Low’s “Monkey." “She comes by and says ‘hi’ and then we start singing together," Plant recalled, "and it was like, ‘Whoa, what, how do you do that?’ It was a real earth-moving moment because the song is so seductive, and so beautiful, and so remote in its original form. And that was really the beginning of Patty and I singing together for two years or so.”

The former Led Zeppelin singer contributed to Griffin’s 2013 release, American Kid, and also added backing vocals to two songs on 2019's Patty Griffin album, "What Now" and "Coins."

Griffin's newest offering, TAPE, is available for pre-order now. A complete track list, tour dates and lyric video for the lead single, "Get Lucky," can be found below.

Patty Griffin 'TAPE' Track List:

1. "Get Lucky"

2. "One Day We Could"

3. "Strip of Light"

4. "Don’t Mind"

5. "Sundown"

6. "Little Yellow House"

7. "Night"

8. "Kiss of a Man"

9. "Octaves"

10. "Forever Shall Be"

Patty Griffin 2022 Tour

April 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

April 29 - Asheville, NC @ Diana Wortham Theatre

April 30 - Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre

May 1 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 3 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

May 4 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

May 5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

May 6 - Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theater

May 7 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

May 8 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

June 14 - St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

June 15 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

June 18 - Nelsonville, OH @ Stuarts Opera House

June 19 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

June 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

June 25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

June 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

June 29 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

June 30 - Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

July 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

July 5 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

July 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

July 8 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

July 9 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

July 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

July 14 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

July 16 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

Aug. 3 - Denver @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Aug. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Aug. 6 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

Aug. 9 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Aug. 13 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

Aug. 25-28 - Nashville, TN @ Rodney Crowell’s It Starts With a Song

* denotes dates with The Chicks