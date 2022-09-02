The Osbournes Announce Return to Reality TV With ‘Home to Roost’

Ozzy Osbourne is returning to television with a new show called Home to Roost. The upcoming BBC miniseries will chronicle the Black Sabbath and solo star's move back to his native England with wife Sharon Osbourne, according to Deadline.

They announced the decision to leave the U.S. in March, citing California's high tax rate as the reason. More recently, Ozzy said he was fed up with American gun violence.

"God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings," he told the Guardian, "and there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert ... It's fucking crazy."

Their original hit series, simply titled The Osbournes, ran from 2002-2005 and starred Ozzy and Sharon alongside their children Jack and Kelly. Ozzy later said he regretted the show.

"You go to bed one day and you wake up [the next] and the world's completely different," Osbourne told Quietus in 2010. Everywhere there's fucking cameras, you get attacked by the fucking things. The kids couldn't handle it."

In addition to the couple's relocation, Home to Roost will follow Sharon's 70th birthday party and the birth of Kelly's first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

"This promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the U.K.," said the BBC's Claire Sillery. An American distribution deal for the show has not yet been reached, according to Rolling Stone.

Osbourne has spent much of the past few years battling a variety of health issues, but managed to complete a new studio album called Patient Number 9 that's due on Sept. 9.

