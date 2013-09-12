"The waiting is the hardest part" -- Tom Petty

When the fall of 2013 is over, it will be five years since four of the biggest rock bands in the world -- AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Metallica and Motley Crue -- have released new studio records. That means we've got some seriously overdue albums in the classic-rock world.

So we decided to take a look at the 10 bands or artists who have kept their fans waiting the longest for a full-sized collection of new songs. Now let's be clear, we're not calling anybody lazy or pressuring them to release a record that's not up to their high standards. We're just saying, Guys, if you get the chance, and there's nothing else going on today ... how about you get into the studio and give us more rock?!

Time Since Last Album: