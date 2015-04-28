‘Osbournes’ Revival No Longer in the Works at VH1

It looks like The Osbournes revival won't be joining VH1's lineup after all.

Weeks after Sharon Osbourne announced that the hit family-run reality series was coming back for a short run of new episodes, VH1 has made its own announcement: The network is pulling the plug.

"We are no longer talking to the Osbournes about a series; that's not going to happen," Susan Levison, VH1's executive VP of original programming and production at VH1, told the Hollywood Reporter. "We wish we could have worked it out, but it just didn't come together for us. The family has been absolutely lovely and we wish them the best. We'd love to figure out a way to work with them at some point in the future."

The Osbournes enjoyed hit ratings during its 2002-05 run on MTV, but that formula has proven difficult to replicate; the family returned for a variety series, The Osbournes Reloaded, on Fox, but it was canceled after a single airing, and now it appears that, barring another network somehow stepping in, the original show's return has been scuppered as well.

It's bound to be something of a disappointment for Ozzy Osbourne, who — according to Sharon — was the driving force behind the new show. "Ozzy’s decided he wants to do another few episodes — about eight — of The Osbournes," she explained when announcing the revival. "It’s been 13 years since we first did it. He said for the three years we did it, he was drunk the whole time — and he’d like to be sober."

See Ozzy Osbourne and Other Rockers in the Top 100 Albums of the '80s

You Think You Know Ozzy Osbourne?