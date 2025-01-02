10 Songs We Hope Oasis Plays on Their Reunion Tour

Many said it would never happen, that it couldn't be done. But it has and it will be. Oasis will reunite and tour internationally in 2025.

But before the Gallagher brothers and company can hit the stage, they'll need to decide on a set list. Oasis released seven studio albums in their time together, though there's also the possibility of some songs from Noel and Liam's respective solo careers being thrown into the mix, or covers.

The last thing we're trying to be here is picky or ungrateful — the very fact that this tour is coming to fruition at all is something to celebrate. That being said, there are some songs we're really hoping get performed live.

For the purposes of this list, we're going to exclude hits like "Wonderwall," "Supersonic," "Rock 'n' Roll Star," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Live Forever" and "Champagne Supernova." Those are pretty safe bets. In no particular order, below you'll find 10 Songs We Hope Oasis Plays on Tour, numbers that haven't been played lived quite as often and deserve a little more appreciation.

1. "She's Electric"

From: (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Oasis split up in 2009, seven years after they played "She's Electric" live for the last time. Ironically, this track was originally intended for inclusion on the band's debut album Definitely Maybe, but was turned down in favor of "Digsy's Diner," which they felt was a stronger live song. Point taken, but the Beatles-esque arrangement and falsetto vocal from Liam would sure be fun in a stadium full of thousands.

2. "Hello"

From: (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

We're going to continue culling from (What's the Story) Morning Glory? for a moment here and suggest what might possibly be one of the strongest options for an opening song: "Hello." Is it a little too on the nose? Debatable. But look how thrilled the crowd is in the below video from Oasis' 1996 Knebworth performance. That's some authentic excitement right there.

3. "Half the World Away"

From: 1994 B-side

Liam usually handled lead vocals in Oasis but let's be real: it simply won't be a satisfying reunion tour unless Noel gets some opportunities to shine. Might we recommend 1994's hit B-side (how many of those are there?) "Half the World Away," which features stunning vocals from Noel? After all, every good set list needs a few slower breaks.

4. "Turn Up the Sun"

From: Don't Believe the Truth (2005)

Back in April of 2024, Andy Bell, who played bass in Oasis from 1999 to 2009, said in an interview that the band would "probably" reunite at some point. Liam swiftly shut that down on social media, dismissing the idea and writing that Bell "should really not be getting people's hopes up." Bell turned out to be correct when it was finally announced in August 2024 that yes, Oasis would be reuniting. It seems only fair then that one of Bell's own songs, the adeptly written "Turn Up the Sun," should make the set list.

5. "Acquiesce"

From: 1995 B-side

To be fair, "Acquiesce" is no deep cut — according to data from setlist.fm, it ranked No. 8 in terms of songs Oasis played live the most. Still, it hasn't been heard on stage since 2006, and since both Liam and Noel share lead vocal parts in this track, it would be awfully fitting for a long-awaited reunion tour. Poetic justice, really.

6. "Be Here Now"

From: Be Here Now (1997)

It's a bit interesting that the title track to 1997's Be Here Now, an enormously successful release in the U.K., didn't get played after March of 1998. If you were to ask Noel about that, he might tell you about his disdain for the whole album. "It's the sound of...a bunch of guys, on coke, in the studio, not giving a f***," he once said. "There's no bass to it at all. I don't know what happened to that. ... And all the songs are really long, and all the lyrics are shit, and for every millisecond Liam is not saying a word, there's a f****** guitar riff in there in a Wayne's World stylie [sic]." This writer still thinks the title track is worth it.

7. "Shakermaker"

From: Definitely Maybe (1994)

There are two camps of people: those who chalk Oasis up to a band that leaned too heavily on the influence of the Beatles, and those who embrace, well, exactly that. It would be fair to say that without the Fab Four, there may well have not been an Oasis at all, so why not appreciate the way a pair of brothers who were small children when the Beatles' legacy was in its own infancy took that approach and ran with it? "Shakermaker" is a great example.

8. "Little by Little"

From: Heathen Chemistry (2002)

In 2017, Liam named Heathen Chemistry as his least favorite Oasis album — "I can't even remember that one," he told NME. "I didn't like the title either. Heathen Chemistry? F*** off." That's just one man's opinion though, and this writer is quite partial to that album's "Little by Little," another slow but steady track to feature Noel on lead vocals.

9. "The Importance of Being Idle"

From: Don't Believe the Truth (2005)

"The Importance of Being Idle" got played a lot in 2009, the year Oasis imploded. It was also their last No. 1 hit in U.K. before that happened. Don't let its slower pace fool you. It's got a touch of whimsy with a slide whistle, keyboard part and an excellent vocal performance by Liam — think Bob Dylan's "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35" meets the Kinks' "Sunny Afternoon."

10. "Go Let It Out"

From: Standing on the Shoulders of Giants (2000)

Most Oasis fans agree Standing on the Shoulders of Giants is not the band's strongest album. But we would argue that there's a few highlights, like "Go Let It Out" which would make for a great sing along — "Ordinary people that are like you and me? We're the builders of their destiny."