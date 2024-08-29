Betting Firms Offer 4/1 Odds on Oasis Split During Reunion Tour

Gambling companies in the U.K. offered odds of 4/1 – 20% – on Oasis splitting up again before their 2025 reunion tour ends.

British bookmakers William Hill - among others – are accepting bets on several events that could take place around Liam and Noel Gallagher’s return to action next year. One of those possibilities is an appearance at the Super Bowl, presumably in February 2026.

Meanwhile, the band announced three more British stadium shows before tickets for the original 14 appearances went on sale.

The latest full set of dates can be seen below.

“Bookies are offering odds on what songs Oasis might open with on their reunion,” analysis site OLBG.com reported. “American dates have been rumoured for next year too and a Super Bowl halftime show is currently 4/1 in the latest market.

“Odds are also given for the band to headline Glastonbury next year … as short as 3/1 to be one of the three 2025 headliners. It would be no surprise to see the band perform on the Pyramid Stage [as] they have headlined the festival before.”

The report also noted that, of their two previous Glastonbury appearances, the one in June 2004 became known as “one of their worst ever performances with [the press] saying it marked the ‘beginning of the end’ for the band.”

Another commentator offered a series of theoretical odds. My Betting Sites noted that bookmakers were not accepting bets on the chances of Oasis breaking up before the tour (7/1), representing the U.K. at the Eurovision Song Contest (10/1) or the Gallagher brothers having a physical altercation on stage during the tour (12/1).

Oasis Reunion Shows Betting Odds

Opening the tour with “Rock ’n’ Roll Star” – 5/6 (54.5%)

Opening the tour with “Some Might Say” – 11/4 (26.7%)

Opening the tour with “Cigarettes and Alcohol” – 4/1 (20%)

Catalog album to reach U.K. No. 1 in July and August – 5/4 (44.4%)

Oasis halftime show at Super Bowl – 4.1 (20%)

Oasis split before playing all 2025 shows – 4/1 (20%)

Oasis, 2025 Tour

7/04 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

7/05 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

7/11 – Manchester, Heaton Park

7/12 – Manchester, Heaton Park

7/16 – Manchester, Heaton Park (new date)

7/19 – Manchester, Heaton Park

7/20 – Manchester, Heaton Park

7/25 – London, Wembley Stadium

7/26 – London, Wembley Stadium

7/30 – London, Wembley Stadium (new date)

8/02 – London, Wembley Stadium

8/03 – London, Wembley Stadium

8/08 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

8/09 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

8/12 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (new date)

8/16 – Dublin, Croke Park

8/17 – Dublin, Croke Park