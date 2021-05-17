Oasis Reunion Would Be ‘Compromise’ for Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher made another attempt at explaining why he wasn’t interested in an Oasis reunion, saying that working in a band was a “compromise” he didn’t feel like making.

A breakdown in the feisty relationship with brother and singer Liam brought the group to an end in 2009, but speculation about the siblings getting back together has never faded.

“People ask me that question on a daily basis,” Gallagher recently said on Australian TV show The Project. “I can only say to you that I just don't feel like it. When you're in a band, it's an absolute compromise. ... I don't think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then, six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat's got a cough. … I like to march to the beat of my own drum.”

Emphasizing that “Oasis is done, I’m afraid,” he noted that "the legacy of the band is set in stone. If people have seen us, they’ll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn’t see us, then that’s tough – I’ve never seen the Beatles or the Sex Pistols.”

You can watch the interview below.

Asked about the level of interest in the sibling rivalry that partly defined the band, Gallagher responded: “It’s not ever me that starts the conversation. Other people are fascinated by it, which is fascinating to me. But other than that I don’t really have a great deal to say about it.”

In the same interview, he was asked to name the best song he’d ever written, but he modified the question before answering. “The best? I don’t know," he replied. "But the most famous are ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ and ‘Wonderwall.’ They’re the ones that everybody in the world seems to know. Whether they’re the best … everybody would have a personal opinion on that.”

He eventually settled on “Supersonic." “It was written, recorded and mixed in one night, so that holds a special place in the canon,” Gallagher said, before returning to “Don’t Look Back in Anger." “That song means a lot to people. It probably means more than I’ll ever understand, actually.”

