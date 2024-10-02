Oasis Adds More Dates to North American Tour

Days after Oasis announced North American dates for their 2025 reunion tour, the band has added more shows to its schedule.

Four additional dates have been added to already announced shows in Toronto, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Mexico City in August and September.

The new shows will add a night each to previously announced stops at Toronto's Rogers Stadium, East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium, Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium and Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros.

Oasis recently released a 30th-anniversary edition of their debut album, Definitely Maybe, that includes the original sessions for the record that were eventually scrapped and replaced by the recordings heard on the 1994 LP.

Where Is Oasis Playing in 2025?

After much speculation, Noel and Liam Gallagher put aside their differences and announced in late August that they would be reuniting under the Oasis name. They last performed together in 2009 after a disastrous final show.

"The guns have fallen silent," the brothers announced when unveiling the reunion shows. "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised. There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realization that the time is right."

The shows start in Cardiff, U.K., on July 4 and run throughout summer, with dates in their hometown of Manchester, London and Dublin before North American concerts begin on Aug. 24 in Toronto.

Following a monthlong trip in North America, the group returns to London for a pair of sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 27 and 28.

All of the European dates are now sold out. The North American dates go on sale Friday at noon local time. You can find the tour schedule for Oasis' 25 reunion shows below.

Oasis Live '25

JULY 4 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

JULY 5 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

JULY 11 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

JULY 12 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

JULY 16 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

JULY 19 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

JULY 20 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

JULY 25 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

JULY 26 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

JULY 30 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 3 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 8 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 9 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 12 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 16 - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 17 - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 24 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium*

AUGUST 25 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium* (JUST ADDED)

AUGUST 28 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*

AUGUST 31 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

SEPTEMBER 1 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium* (JUST ADDED)

SEPTEMBER 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium*

SEPTEMBER 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium* (JUST ADDED)

SEPTEMBER 12 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros*

SEPTEMBER 13 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros* (JUST ADDED)

SEPTEMBER 27 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 28 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)