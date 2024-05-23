Oasis Celebrates Debut Album With 30th Anniversary Reissue

Oasis will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe, with a new "Deluxe Edition" reissue featuring previously unheard versions of songs and outtakes.

The two-CD or four-LP set will arrive on Aug. 30, the same day the band released its debut album in 1994. The album was a huge hit in Oasis' native U.K., making it to No. 1 and including the singles "Supersonic," "Shakermaker," "Live Forever" and "Cigarettes & Alcohol."

In addition to a remastered version of the original 11-track album, Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will feature an additional 16 previously unheard tracks taken from earlier sessions made in 1993.

The set - also available in a limited edition blue cassette and digital formats - includes new artwork by the album's original art designer and sleeve photographer, plus new liner notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee and journalist Hamish MacBain.

The announcement of the reissue comes after several days of speculation following cryptic social media posts by the band. Some fans were hoping for a reunion by the group, which broke up in 2009 after years of discord between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

What's on Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' Deluxe Reissue?

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) features an entire disc of songs taken from the discarded original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios. It also includes outtakes from the album recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed by Noel Gallagher. Among the unheard tracks is a demo version of "Sad Song," which was originally released as a bonus track on the LP, with Liam Gallagher on vocals.

As a press release for the reissue notes, "Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Paul McGuigan and Tony McCarroll decamped to Monnow Valley studios on the Welsh borders of Monmouthshire to capture the kinetic energy of their live shows on record. At the time, the initial recordings felt overly technical and polished, failing to capture the essence of the band. The sessions were ultimately scrapped, and the band moved to the remote confines of Sawmills Studios in Cornwall to re-record the album."

Definitely Maybe remains a defining moment in British music, sparking a new wave of rock bands in the '90s. Oasis made seven albums, including 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, a hit in the U.S. and the band's biggest seller.

Oasis, 'Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)

