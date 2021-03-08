New Book Revisits the History of Hair Metal and Hard Rock

Nothin' but a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion, a new book out March 16 by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, chronicles an era of sensational success through the eyes of those who led the charge.

"Revolver cofounder Beaujour and former Guitar World editor Bienstock give heavy metal a flamboyant retrospective in this raucous oral history," wrote Publishers Weekly. "Metal heads and those with a fondness for over-the-top antics that marked the genre and era are in for a treat."

The book draws from interviews with more than 200 people, including members of Van Halen, Motley Crue, Poison, Guns N’ Roses, Skid Row, Bon Jovi, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Winger, Warrant, Cinderella, Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Lita Ford and more.

“If you want to relive the explosive decade, this is as close as you're gonna get," Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy said. "All right here, right now.”

The book stretches across the decade - from the first wild club shows in Los Angeles to the chart-topping, window-rattling, MTV-fueled hits to the inevitable demise of hair metal at the beginning of the '90s. It leaves no stone unturned as it documents the experiences of not only the rock stars, but also the managers, producers, engineers, journalists, label executives, stylists, costume designers, groupies, photographers, video directors, roadies and more.

“From the streets to the Strip, the studio to the stage, this is an epic tale told by the people that lived it," said Poison's Bret Michaels. "It's a backstage pass to the wildest and loudest party in rock history ― you'll feel like you were right there with us!”

You can pre-order the book now.

Top 100 Classic Rock Artists