When Neil Young Released the Sorta Sequel ‘Harvest Moon’

Harvest Moon was heralded as the sequel to Harvest, Neil Young’s 1972 classic that remains his only No. 1 album.

We've heard that before, of course: Everything from the unreleased (but heavily bootlegged) 1977 LP Chrome Dreams to various songs that have appeared on albums throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s have claimed that honor. But Harvest Moon seemed like the real thing when it was released on Nov. 2, 1992, especially since many of the musicians who appear on the album’s 10 songs also played on Harvest.

Plus, there’s the tone of the record: stripped-down country-folk songs about love and life, fidelity and death. It’s a more somber and reflective work than the album that came right before it, 1990’s blazing Ragged Glory, which Young made with Crazy Horse.

Ragged Glory reignited his career, which took a huge hit in the ‘80s until 1989’s Freedom began resurrecting it. Coming after that amp-burnin’ masterpiece, Harvest Moon often played like the first morning after a long, lost weekend.

Still, Harvest Moon became Young’s highest-charting album since 1979’s Rust Never Sleeps, reaching No. 16, and one of his best-sellers. Only the original Harvest has sold more copies. And tracks like "War of Man," "Unknown Legend" and the title tune are among his most durable songs of the past couple of decades.

Watch the Video for Neil Young's "Harvest Moon"

