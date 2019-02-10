Journey's Neal Schon says he's recovering well after having an inflamed and infected gallbladder removed during an emergency room visit Friday night.

"Had to go into ER last night very inflamed-infected Gallbladder taken out and honestly couldn't feel better," the guitarist tweeted last night. "Just need a few days. I've apparently had this for the last 3 1/2 years and didn't know it! I thought it was parasites. I'm feeling better then ever. CU soon Friends!"

In a second tweet, Schon expressed thanks to the doctors, staff and family who helped him. "I'd like to thank Dr Minnis for doing such an amazing job and All Marin General Hospital for Being incredibly Kind Ros- Keith & My beautiful Wife Michaele for always continually being by my side and showing me what love really is."

Schon's Journey Through Time is scheduled to perform their first show of 2019 on Feb. 22 at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort in Jackson, California. The group features Journey veterans Gregg Rolie (keyboards and vocals) and Deen Castronovo (drums) alongside Schon and bassist Marco Mendoza.

Neal Schon's Journey Through Time played their first concert last February, at a benefit for the victims of the fires that devastated the North Bay in October 2017. The show featured Schon, Castronovo, Rolie and Mendoza reaching deep into Journey's catalog, with many songs coming from Rolie's tenure as their lead singer. "We are reclaiming our territory!" Schon enthused while sharing video of the band in action earlier this week. "It's gonna be a blast."

Neal Schon's Journey Through Time 2019 Tour Dates

Feb. 22 Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

Feb. 23 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Mar. 01 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Mar. 02 Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum