Nazareth has replaced the long-time singer who took over in 2015 after their late founding frontman Dan McCafferty retired.

"Carl Sentance and Nazareth have come to a parting of the ways," co-founding bassist Pete Agnew said in an official statement, "and he is no longer with the band."

The "Love Hurts" hitmakers have already found his replacement. "We would like to introduce you now to our new lead singer, Gianni Pontillo," Agnew added. "Those who have seen and heard Gianni will already know what an incredible voice he has, and those of you who haven't are in for a wonderful surprise when you come to see us in 2026."

Is Nazareth Touring in 2026?

Pontillo's most notable earlier work was with the German heavy metal band Victory, led by ex-Accept guitarist Herman Frank. Nazareth just completed their Bending the Rules Tour in Berlin. Agnew said they'll return to the road in 2026.

"Next year is going to be one of the busiest in Nazareth's history," Agnew said, "so there is a good chance to see the new lineup, and we can't wait to introduce you to this man's amazing talent."

Nazareth formed in December 1968 in Scotland, as McCafferty and Agnew were joined by guitarist Manny Charlton and drummer Darrell Sweet. McCafferty died in 2022, after Sweet passed away in 1999. Nazareth's 23rd album, 2014's Rock 'n' Roll Telephone was the last with McCafferty, who retired in 2013 after being diagnosed with a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that restricted his breathing.

A classic-era photo of Nazareth. (Jordan Angel, Getty Images)

Their best-selling U.S. album was the sixth, 1975's platinum-certified Top 20 hit Hair of the Dog. The gold-selling "Love Hurts" soared to No. 7, while the title track became a radio favorite before it was covered by Guns N' Roses on 1993's The Spaghetti Incident? Charlton, who also died in 2022, had produced some of the earliest Guns N' Roses demos.

Nazareth's current lineup is rounded out by guitarist Jimmy Murrison and drummer Lee Agnew, both of whom joined in the '90s. Their most recent albums are 2018's Tattooed on My Brain and 2022's Surviving the Law, both Top 10 hits on the UK rock charts. Sentance already has a series of solo 2026 dates scheduled.