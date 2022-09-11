Motley Crue Hints at Future Tour Plans: ‘See You in February’

The day after wrapping up their comeback tour, Motley Crue hinted that fans wouldn't have to wait very long to see them again.

"See you in February," read a post that appeared on the Instagram pages of both the band and bassist Nikki Sixx. On Friday night in Las Vegas the group completed a highly successful summer tour that found them performing alongside Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.

The long-delayed tour was reported to have made $5 million each night, and Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott had previously said plans were being made to take the show around Europe and the U.K.

According to a new Las Vegas Review Journal interview with singer Vince Neil, Motley Crue will tour internationally alongside Def Leppard in 2023, visiting Mexico and South America in the spring and European soccer stadiums next summer. A return to the United States is slated to follow in 2024, and a new Las Vegas residency is also being discussed. "We're far from being over," Neil promised. "When we come back in '24, we're going to do it all over again."

Elsewhere in their Instagram post, Motley Crue expressed gratitude for their road crew and tour mates. “Nothing as big as this comes from any one person alone,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “Yes, you see us onstage and sometimes it seems as if it’s all about us, but it’s really not. It’s about you, the fans, and who makes that happen? It’s a whole massive team. Hundreds of people behind the scenes everyday day and night.”

They added: “Every single element that you see was worked on for months and months.Our production team and crew are top of the top. Every light, every laser move, video content, video crew, bus and truck drivers, background dancers and choreographers, audio team, video team, backline team, programming, wardrobe, security, tour managers, agents and management.”

Noting that “[f]or now we take a final bow for these U.S. and Canadian shows,” he continued: “Everybody is tired and yet excited about the the future… See you in February.”

Last year Elliott told Classic Rock that booking was underway for Stadium Tour shows in Europe, although he wasn’t allowed to discuss details. “Some of them will just be festivals, but others will be what we’re currently doing here in North America,” he said. He’d previously suggested that a three-year plan was being put in place.