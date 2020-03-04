Mike Love’s ‘Luxurious’ California Home on Sale for $8.65 Million

The Beach Boys' Mike Love has put his sprawling Southern California property up for sale. Asking price for the three-story, 17,515 square foot home is $8.65 million.

Described in its official listing as a “state of the art, luxurious, one-of-a-kind” home, the compound boasts a long list of impressive features.

Custom wrought iron front doors open to an expansive grand foyer, featuring dual staircases. An adjacent living room boasts a fireplace and formal bar, while the oversized chef's kitchen includes a butler's pantry, breakfast nook and professional grade appliances. The nearby family room features chandelier lighting, another fireplace and large saltwater aquariums.

Upstairs, the large master bedroom includes a custom built dressing room, sitting area with fireplace and personal wet bar. The master ensuite boasts spa-style amenities, including a double sided glass wall and luxurious soaking tub.

Large windows provide ample natural light throughout the home, offering “270-degree panoramic ocean, mountain, and golf course views.” Further highlights within the house include a chilled wine cellar, meditation room, home theatre, elevator and game room with professional service bar.

Amazingly, the exterior of the home may be even more impressive than the interior. Lush landscaping can be found throughout the property, covering more than three acres of land. A cascading waterfall feeds directly into the luxurious “vanishing edge” style pool, highlighted by a center island sitting area, complete with its own fire pit. A jacuzzi, swim up bar and outdoor living room further adorn the space, while a state-of-the-art BBQ kitchen area makes it perfect for entertaining.

A little further from the home is the property’s tennis court, featuring its own locker room and restroom. The compound also includes a detached guesthouse, with its own dedicated balcony and outdoor spa area.

Located in Rancho Santa Fe, just north of San Diego, the house is part of an exclusive gated community. Though Love is not directly named on the home’s official listing, the agent notes that the property was “owned by a legendary music artist.”

See pictures of the magnificent property below.

As a singer, songwriter and co-founder of the Beach Boys, Love contributed to many of the iconic group's biggest hits. "Fun, Fun, Fun," "California Girls," "Good Vibrations" and "Kokomo" are just some of the many chart-topping tunes which featured Love penned lyrics. The rocker remains an extremely active performer, with 70 concerts across the globe currently scheduled between now and the end of 2020.