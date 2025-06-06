Listen to Mike Campbell’s New Song ‘Heart of the Heartland’

Mike Campbell has released a new song with his Dirty Knobs band, titled "Heart of the Heartland."

"'Heart of the Heartland' is a song I'm very proud of,” Campbell said in a press release. "It's kind of like a travelogue through the middle of America. The music is very simple, but the lyrics refer to a lot of American landscapes and sentiments. Many of the images are drawn from things I've seen in my travels through the heartland over the years. It was also really fun to have strings on the song, thanks to Patrick Warren’s arrangement."

You can listen to the single below.

"Heart of the Heartland" comes just before Campbell and the Knobs will kick off a North American tour on June 7 in Toronto. The trek will include two concerts with Chris Stapleton in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as well as several co-headlining shows with Blackberry Smoke.

A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 2025 North American Tour Dates

June 7 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

June 10 — London, ON @ London Music Hall

June 12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

June 13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

June 15 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

June 17 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

June 19 — Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall

June 20 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

June 22 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

June 27 — Omaha, NE @ Memorial Park

July 25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium †

July 26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium †

July 29 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

July 31 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark†

August 1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE †

August 2 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! †

August 3 — Roanoke, VA @ The Berglund Performing Arts Theatre †

August 5 — North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery †

August 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater †

August 8 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre †

August 9 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park †

August 10 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater †

August 13 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

August 14 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

*with Chris Stapleton

†with Blackberry Smoke and Shannon McNally