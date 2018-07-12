Mick Jagger Blamed for England World Cup Defeat

Fans of the English international soccer team turned on Mick Jagger last night after they crashed out of the 2018 World Cup, losing 2-1 to Croatia in the competition’s semi-final.

England’s campaign equaled its 1990 semi-final achievement, the team's two best results since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Jagger’s attendance at last night’s match in Moscow had soccer fans sharing superstitious doubts before kickoff. Variety reported that every team he’s supported in a World Cup since 2010 had gone on to lose.

During the last competition in 2014, he had tweeted good luck messages to England ahead of two matches they failed to win. He then transferred his support to host nation Brazil, which was beaten 7-1. During the 2010 contest, he supported Team USA, which lost to Ghana while he watched.

The Rolling Stones singer wasn’t always a bad omen – one fan pointed out that he had worn an Italy shirt at a concert in 1982, and Italy had won the World Cup that same day. Just to be safe, however, fans of France and Croatia, who’ll meet in this year’s final on July 15, lined up to beg him not to offer his support for their teams.

Devastated England fans last night resorted to the Oasis anthem “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to cheer them up after the loss. Former player Gary Lineker – who holds England’s record for goals scored during the World Cup finals – tweeted a video clip of the moment, registering his approval and appreciation of their spirit.

The 1995 song, written by Noel Gallagher, has been adopted as a shared expression of heartbreak since the concert bombing in Oasis’ hometown of Manchester in May 2017, after a performance by Ariana Grande. At the memorial concert held later in the year, Coldplay and Grande sang the song together, while U2 and Metallica have both offered fans an opportunity to sing along to it at their shows.