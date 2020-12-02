Watch Metallica’s New Cover of Alice In Chains’ ‘Would?’

Metallica recorded a mostly acoustic version of Alice in Chains' "Would?" as part of an all-star livestreamed event that honored the Seattle band.

Metallica's performance came toward the end of a show put on by Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture, which gave its Founders Award to Alice in Chains this year. The event featured 24 acts paying tribute to the band, beginning with the current incarnation of Alice in Chains performing "Your Decision."

Duff McKagan delivered "Down in a Hole" with his producer Shooter Jennings, Ann Wilson of Heart performed "Rooster" and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins sang "Check My Brain."

You can watch both Metallica's performance, as well as the entire show, below.

Wilson's sister Nancy also showed up, joining forces with her Roadcase Royale singer Liv Warfield and Screaming Trees' Mark Lanegan for "Brother." It was one of many one-off collaborations.

The surviving members of Soundgarden got together with Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Tad Doyle and Meagan Grandall for "Angry Chair." Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil also teamed up with Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and others for "Drone," while members of Foo Fighters, Jane's Addiction and Slipknot played "Man in a Box." Chris Cornell's daughter Lily sang "Black Gives Way to Blue" with Queensryche's Chris DeGarmo.

You can see the set list below.

Museum of Pop Culture's Tribute to Alice in Chains Set List

1. Alice in Chains — "Your Decision"

2. Ann Wilson — "Rooster”

3. Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor, Chris Chaney — "Man in the Box"

4. Duff McKagan & Shooter Jennings — "Down in a Hole”

5. Korn — "Would?"

6. Nancy Wilson, Mark Lanegan, Liv Warfield — "Brother"

7. Fishbone — "Them Bones"

8. David’s Van — "Dam That River"

9. The Human Missile Crisis — "Swing On This"

10. Katyrose — "Your Decision"

11. Talaya. — "All I Am"

12. Dallas Green — "Rain When I Die"

13. Liv Warfield — "Put You Down"

14. Mastodon — "Again"

15. Kim Thayil with Shaina Shepherd, Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog and Nathan Yaccino — "It Ain’t Like That"

16. Krist Novoselic & Kim Thayil with Jillian Raye, Jennifer Johnson, Jeff Fielder and Ben Smith — "Drone"

17. Lily Cornell Silver with Chris DeGarmo — "Black Gives Way to Blue"

18. Mark Lanegan & Maggie Bjorklund with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith and Ryan Waters — "Nutshell"

19. Ayron Jones with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith, Andy St0ller, Ryan Waters — "Heaven Beside You"

20. Members of Soundgarden with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall — "Angry Chair"

21. Billy Corgan — "Check My Brain"

22. Metallica — "Would?"

23. Alice in Chains — "No Excuses"

24. Eric & Encarnacion — "Black Gives Way to Blue"

Watch Metallica Perform 'Would?'

Watch the Museum of Pop Culture's Tribute to Alice in Chains