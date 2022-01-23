Hear Melvins Cover Soundgarden’s ‘Spoonman’ With Matt Cameron

Melvins have shared a cover of Soundgarden's "Spoonman" featuring Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, which you can hear below.

The Buzz Osborne-led trio previously covered the grunge classic during 2019's I Am the Highway Chris Cornell tribute, where they performed alongside members of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog as well as Foo Fighters, Metallica and other artists. The studio version of the song appears on Melvins' new Lord of the Flies EP, which came out earlier this month and is available to purchase on CD via Shoxop.

Melvins' rendition of "Spoonman" stays largely faithful to the original with its sludgy, down-tuned riffing and frenetic grooves. Cameron and Melvins drummer Dale Crover let loose in unison during the song's rhythmic breakdown.

The four-track Lord of the Flies also contains two original songs slated for an upcoming LP and a mashup of Led Zeppelin's "Misty Mountain Hop" and Devo's "Uncontrollable Urge" titled, fittingly, "Misty Mountain Urge." There's no word yet on when the band will release its next LP.

Melvins kept busy in 2021, releasing two albums: February's Working With God, which contained new material, and October's Five Legged Dog, a career-spanning, four-LP compilation featuring acoustic renditions of the band's most popular songs and a handful of covers, including the Rolling Stones' "Sway" and Alice Cooper's "Halo of Flies." UCR included Working With God on its list of the Top 40 Rock Albums of 2021.

In March, Melvins will embark on the Industrial Strength Tour with headliners Ministry and fellow supporting act Corrosion of Conformity. The thrice-rescheduled trek is now slated to begin on March 6 in Baltimore and run through April 18 in Seattle.