Soundgarden’s Dispute With Chris Cornell’s Estate Is Not Over

Despite reports that Soundgarden’s dispute with Chris Cornell’s estate had reached a peaceful conclusion, it appears the battle is not over.

In April, the band and Cornell’s widow, Vicky, released a joint statement announcing “an amicable out-of-court resolution." At the time, they noted the agreement would “allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.”

However, in a recent appearance on the Vinyl Guide podcast, Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron revealed that the outlook for Cornell’s final songs remains murky.

“We’re still in the middle of a dispute with the estate,” Cameron explained. “Everything is on hold right now.”

The drummer declined to go into detail about the ongoing dispute, explaining that he had to “tread lightly” around the subject. Still, he admitted that he didn’t expect the Cornell material to be released in 2024.

“As of right now, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen next year,” Cameron noted. “Hopefully soon. I’m not giving up hope.”

Matt Cameron Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins

In addition to the unheard Soundgarden songs with Chris Cornell, Cameron revealed that he has unreleased material with Taylor Hawkins. The two drummers were close friends and collaborated on the Nighttime Boogie Association project. They released two songs together under that moniker in 2020, but more tunes were recorded.

“Taylor and I, we sent demos back and forth for a couple of years,” Cameron recalled. “We definitely had plans to do more. And there’s one song that we collaborated on that maybe will see the light of day at some point, but it’s not up to me.”