Melissa Etheridge Announces ‘Rise Again’ 2027 Tour Dates

Melissa Etheridge will return to the road in 2027, beginning in March. She revealed a hefty stack of tour dates today.

Her Rise Again outing will launch with two nights in Vashon, Washington starting Mar. 20. The singer-songwriter will then play a run of Canadian dates before returning to the States April 1 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The first leg of concerts for the new year is presently scheduled to wrap up in late April with Etheridge's appearance at the annual Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. She's set to perform on April 25, the closing day for the annual fest. That day's bill will also feature David Lee Roth, Matchbox Twenty, Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull and many others.

Tickets for her tour will go on sale Friday (Nov. 13) at 10am local time. Fans can purchase tickets via her official website and you can see all of the current dates below. More concerts are expected to be announced.

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How Melissa's Latest Album Was Inspired by Tom Petty

Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2026 class, though she didn't get in, Etheridge released Rise, one of her most personal records to date, earlier this year. During a conversation with UCR in March, she shared where her head was at while she was working on the LP.

"The intention for this album was I wanted it to sonically attract people. I wanted it to be the album that you can take that 45-minute drive you've got to take," she explained. "You're starting with the first song, and you turn it up a little and you turn it up a little more because it just sounds so good in your car. That's what those songs are."

"The song intros and everything, I just wanted it to be [like when] I drove out to California from Kansas," she continued. "I had tapes of the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and even Tom Petty, just this, California sort of rock and roll. I was working with Shooter Jennings [on the] production and I said, 'This is the sound I want."' I wanted it to sound like those good, rich, yummy, songs you can sit in the middle of and hear the guitar being played and hear everything."

READ MORE: Melissa Etheridge Talks About Touring, Bruce Springsteen, the Rock Hall and More

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Melissa Etheridge, 2027 Tour Dates

March 20 – Katherine L. White Hall @ Vashon Center for the Arts – Vashon, WA

March 21 – Katherine L. White Hall @ Vashon Center for the Arts – Vashon, WA

March 23 – The Show Theatre @ River Rock Casino Resort – Richmond, BC

March 25 – Grey Eagle Event Centre – Calgary, AB

March 26 – The Venue @ River Cree Resort & Casino – Enoch, AB

March 27 – Sid Buckwold Theatre @ TCU Place – Saskatoon, SKMarch 29 – Conexus Arts Centre – Regina, SK

March 30 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

April 1 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

April 2 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

April 3 – Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI

April 5 – Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

April 6 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN

April 7 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

April 9 – The Pantheon @ Caesars Virginia – Danville, VA

April 10 – Bill Heard Theatre @ RiverCenter for the Performing Arts – Columbus, GA

April 11 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

April 13 – Belk Theater @ Blumenthal Performing Arts Center – Charlotte, NC

April 15 – Strand Theatre @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts – York, PA

April 16 – The Event Center @ Rivers Casino – Portsmouth, VA

April 17 –Alabama Theatre – North Myrtle Beach, SC

April 20 – Gillioz Theatre – Springfield, MO

April 21 – Wichita Orpheum Theatre – Wichita, KS

April 23 – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass – Chandler, AZ

April 24 – Fox Tucson Theatre – Tucson, AZ

April 25 – Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA