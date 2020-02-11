Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Post-Heart Attack Solo Tour

A year after suffering a heart attack, Lindsey Buckingham has announced plans for a brief solo tour.

Buckingham will hit the road on April 25 at the Smith Center in Las Vegas and conclude the tour on May 13 in Cajon, Calif. He previously announced one of the 12 shows, May 3 at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.

You can find complete show and ticket information at his official website. The tour dates are listed below.

The former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist's wife Kristen revealed in February 2019 that Buckingham had undergone emergency open-heart surgery and his voice had been damaged to some unspecified degree as a result of the procedure. "It is unclear if the damage is permanent," she said at the time. "We are hopeful it is not."

In May, Buckingham played guitar while his daughter and her classmates sang his former band's song " Landslide " at a high school event, marking his first public appearance since the surgery. Around that same time, Kristen revealed the couple was planning to visit vocal specialists and "ready for whatever is next."

Buckingham was dismissed from Fleetwood Mac in April 2018 and replaced by former Heartbreaker Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn. After settling a lawsuit with his former bandmates over the breakup, and calling their current lineup a "cover band," he suggested he'd be open to a discussion about returning to the group. "Maybe underneath everything, Stevie [Nicks] would like to see me back already," he said.

However, last month Fleetwood Mac's founding drummer, Mick Fleetwood, said that a reunion with Buckingham wasn't even “a point of conversation” within the band. "The situation was no secret," he explained. "We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.”

Lindsey Buckingham 2020 Tour

Apr 25th – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center

Apr 28th – Boulder CO @ Boulder Theater

Apr 30th – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 1st – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 3rd – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 5th – Atlanta, GA @ The Woodruff Arts Center

May 6th – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

May 7th – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena

May 9th – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

May 10th – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

May 12th – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

May 13th – Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center