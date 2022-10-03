Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Due to ‘Ongoing Health Issues’

Lindsey Buckingham has canceled the remaining dates on his European and U.K. tour, citing "ongoing health issues." "Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future," read a statement posted to Buckingham's social media. Buckingham was scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week.

Back in May, the European leg of Buckingham's fall tour was postponed when Buckingham and other members of his crew tested positive for COVID-19. "This is heartbreaking for Lindsey," read a statement at the time. "He was so excited to come to Europe for the first time as a solo artist."

Buckingham is still scheduled to perform a series of U.S. concerts later this year, beginning on Oct. 26 in Bristol, Tenn.

In February 2019, less than a year after being fired from Fleetwood Mac, the guitarist suffered a heart attack and underwent emergency heart surgery. "We feel so fortunate that he's alive, as he does," Buckingham's then-wife, Kristen, said. A year later, he announced a brief solo tour, which was eventually canceled due to the pandemic. Buckingham finally got back on the road in September 2021, performing a selection of Fleetwood Mac classics and solo material, including songs from his 2021 self-titled album.

Buckingham has since expressed his gratitude to be touring and performing with a group of musicians in what he considered a more relaxed environment than the one he shared with his former bandmates. “The camaraderie of it," he told The New York Times earlier this year, "and the shared musical values and the lack of politics that always existed in Fleetwood Mac is what’s so meaningful to me."