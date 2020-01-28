Fleetwood Mac Still Not Interested in Lindsey Buckingham Return

Mick Fleetwood has revealed that a Fleetwood Mac reunion with Lindsey Buckingham is unlikely, adding that the topic is not even “a point of conversation” within the group.

The drummer sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss the upcoming tribute concert for Peter Green, as well as all things Fleetwood Mac. When the topic turned to Buckingham -- who was excused from the band in 2018 and replaced by Neil Finn and Mike Campbell -- Fleetwood didn’t mince words, asserting that he cannot envision a scenario in which he’d play with the guitarist again.

“Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature,” the drummer admitted. “We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left.”

Despite insisting that a reunion won’t happen, Fleetwood was sure to note Buckingham’s place in the band’s history. “His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be," the drummer explained. "A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.”

Following his dismissal from the group, Buckingham sued his former bandmates for breach of contract and lost wages. The suit was settled out of court and, despite bruised egos, the guitarist left the door open for a reunion with the band. The rest of Fleetwood Mac continues to insist that the separation was necessary for the band's survival.

Buckingham suffered a heart attack in early 2019, requiring emergency heart surgery. The procedure -- which included the insertion tubes into his throat -- damaged the singer's vocal cords. At the time, Fleetwood Mac tweeted their support, sending "thoughts and love" to their former bandmate.

Buckingham has since announced a May 2020 concert, his first since the surgery. Asked whether he’d personally spoken to the guitarist since that life threatening event, Fleetwood simply replied, “I have not.”