Lindsey Buckingham Returns With an Exclusive Streaming Concert

Lindsey Buckingham will return from career-threatening surgery with a special streaming concert.

"I've been laying low lately, just like everybody else," he said while announcing the show. "I haven't seen any of you for a while, so I thought I'd give a little intimate concert from my home studio. ... You can all watch it from the comfort of your own homes."

The show, "At Home With Lindsey Buckingham," is scheduled for 8:30PM ET on Dec. 5 via his website. Tickets are $15; they go on sale at 10AM Friday.

Ticket purchasers will have exclusive two-day access to the 45-minute concert, which Buckingham promises will include songs from throughout his career as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac. VIP packages will also be available with exclusive merchandise.

Buckingham was sidelined in early 2019 when a procedure damaged his vocal cords during open-heart surgery. He didn't sing in public again until this past August, as seen on a since-removed Zoom video where Buckingham played "Never Going Back Again," "Big Love," "Trouble" and "Shut Us Down."

His first steps back toward work included a pair of guest turns on guitar, for his daughter's high-school class and on the Killers' song "Caution." Buckingham then announced a spring 2020 solo tour, before the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone off the road.

He's since revealed plans to release a new solo album sometime in 2021.

