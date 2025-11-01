Liam Gallagher Calls Out ‘Massive C—‘ Who Launched Flare at Oasis Show

Oasis' Liam Gallagher minced no words when criticizing a concertgoer who launched a flare into the crowd during the band's Friday performance in Melbourne, Australia.

"To the massive CUNT who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously fucked up individual and you will get yours trust me," Gallagher wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following Oasis' show at Marvel Stadium.

One X user responded to Gallagher with a video of the attendee waving the flare and then tossing it into the crowd.

When Did the Flare Incident Take Place During Oasis' Melbourne Show?

Friday marked the beginning of the Australian leg of Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour, which launched on July 4. They'll play two more dates in Melbourne and two shows in Sydney next week before closing out the month in South America.

The flare incident took place during the band's final song, "Champagne Supernova." One attendee named Brad Bultman told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that Gallagher acknowledged the flare and quipped "naughty, naughty, naughty" after the song ended.

Bultman said he thought the flare was part of the show at first. "Then very quickly I saw it explode and expand a bit further, and then somebody actually pick up the live flare and toss it back in the air and create more fire and smoke in a different area," he added. "I was like, 'Oh geez' — you hope nobody gets hurt."

Will Oasis Keep Touring in 2026?

Oasis' final scheduled tour date is Nov. 23 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It's unclear whether they will continue touring in 2026, but Gallagher hinted at another round of shows during their London gig back in September.

"Most of all, I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the fucking map,” he told the Wembley Stadium audience. "See you next year!"

Gallagher similarly told the audience at one of Oasis' Edinburgh, Scotland shows back in August that they would see them again, stoking rumors of a 2026 tour.