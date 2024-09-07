Liam Gallagher Is ‘Gutted’ for Fans Who Didn’t Get Oasis Tickets

When tickets for Oasis' 2025 reunion concerts went up for sale recently, there was a mad dash. Liam Gallagher says he's "gutted" for the fans who were unfortunately not able to secure tickets.

The singer has been noticeably quiet on social media, but is now back to replying to fans.

"I'm seriously gutted for people that can't get tickets I can't even go there it hurts my heart," he wrote on Saturday. "I know people will think I'm taking the piss but I'm not I want to celebrate this biblical moment with everyone I gotta go I'm sorry."

At the moment, Oasis is scheduled to perform shows in five different cities in the U.K., all of which have sold out. Plans are reportedly underway for dates in other continents, though further details on this have not been announced.

Liam Gallagher Is Saying Nice Things About His Brother

Tickets are not the only thing Liam is posting about. He's also posted several kindly-worded messages about his older brother and primary songwriter of Oasis Noel Gallagher. When asked by one fan if Noel is "still a potato" — a belittling nickname Liam has previously used for his brother — he responded: "No he is bloody well not [I] won't have a bad word said about that gorgeous talented young man."

Liam also addressed a post that insinuated the band is only participating in the reunion shows for the money. "How do you know mystic dickhead we could both be doing it for climate change and pot noodles," he replied.