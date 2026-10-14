Levara, the band that features guitarist Trev Lukather, vocalist Jules Galli and drummer Josh Devine, have released "Underneath it All," their first new single in five years. The new music arrives in advance of the group's upcoming European tour next month.

You can watch the video for the track and also see the concert dates below.

It marks a rebirth on many levels for the group, who formed initially in 2019 and put out their first music in 2020. There were big plans on the horizon for the band, who were set to play arenas supporting Foreigner. The global pandemic had other ideas and by 2021, Levara was a thing of the past.

How Levara Reunited

As Lukather told UCR in an interview leading up to the release of "Underneath it All," he and Devine were quickly back in touch after things fell apart within the band, who had counted Steve Perry among its supporters. The former Journey vocalist had even lent his signature pipes, guesting on background vocals on their debut.

Devine, also known for his work with One Direction, had done his part over the years to try and convince Lukather to reestablish contact with Galli. In the end, it was a pair of phone calls, subsequent conversation and a good amount of circumstance that put the two estranged bandmates back on the same path.

"We all talked about it recently, how basically, we wish things would have happened differently," Lukather says. "Like anything else, you grow through time [and] it's like, if we only [would have] had great communication, it wouldn't have gotten so bad."

Listen to Trev Lukather on the 'UCR Podcast'

'Underneath it All'

It's appropriate then that the first thing that fans are hearing from the upcoming sophomore Levara album is also one of the first songs they worked on together. It addresses the breakup, but does so in a way that the guitarist feels will be universally relatable for the fans hearing it.

"What I love about it is that every song's very authentic and a story that's about us," he says. "So 'Underneath it All' was really Jules talking about the the breakup and the mess ups, us getting back together and how much that meant to [us]."

"What's cool is even though it's about our band breakup and it's about what happened with us, it's very universal, so you can relate the lyrics to a relationship or breakup or whatever," he explains. "But also at the end of the day, that the love and respect is underneath it all. It's all love and respect."

"I just love [the] lyrics of dropping the ball, learning to lose and it's like, if this is the only life we live, you don't want to go to your grave being like, 'Oh man, if we only maybe put our egos aside and and actually did this for real, [who knows what would happen].' I just love how how vulnerable this song is."

What's Next for Levara?

After the heartbreak of the 2020 U.K. tour with Foreigner being canceled due to the pandemic, Lukather and the members of Levara are heading across the pond at long last to play their new music -- as well as songs from their debut album, which was expanded and re-released earlier this year. It will be the first time they've gotten a chance to play songs from that initial record live overseas

"Underneath it All" offers a preview of the second album, which will come out in 2027. The upcoming record features some special guests, including a collaboration with Richard Patrick and Filter and also, a guest appearance from Christopher Cross. Though as Lukather told us regarding the latter, don't expect yacht rock in this case. He says fans are going to hear a side of Cross they've never heard before.

READ MORE: Christopher Cross Financed His Breakthrough Selling Weed

The new Levara album will also be the first release on Lukather's own What IF Records. The guitarist produced, engineered and mixed the latest material for the band, a first for him within the group's organization.

But it's something that he's been doing more of during his years away from Levara, so he's looking forward to the chance to sign, develop and work with other artists and bands with the new label.

Watch Levara's 'Underneath it All' Video

Levara, 2026 European Tour Dates

Nov. 7th – Poppodium De Bosuil – Weert, Netherlands

Nov. 8th – Musiktheater Piano – Dortmund, Germany

Nov. 10th – Zik-Zak – Ittre, Belgium

Nov. 11th – Nouveau Casino – Paris, France

Nov. 14th – Garagen Club Köln – Köln, Germany

Nov. 15th – NOCHTSPEICHER – Hamburg, Germany

Nov. 16th – Colos-Saal – Aschaffenburg, Germany

Nov. 18th – XTRA Advertising – Rüschlikon, Switzerland

Nov. 19th – OldCapitol – Langenthal, Switzerland

Nov. 20th – La Casa di Alex – Milan, Italy

Nov. 21st, 8 pm & 10:30 pm – Discoteca Rock Planet – Cervia, Italy