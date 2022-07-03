Kiss Remake Is Now a Dance Club Hit

A remake of Kiss’ 1979 classic “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” has become a 2022 dance hit.

The new version comes courtesy of Oliver Heldens, a Dutch electronic music producer who is regarded as one of the top DJs in the world. Heldens initially created a "funk and disco inspired bassline" in 2015, then connected with Chic’s Nile Rodgers to expand the tune further.

"He also loved it and he blessed the track with his signature jamming electric funk guitars, which was a dream come true for me," Heldens admitted, before explaining how he decided to infuse Kiss into his creation.

"Finding the right vocal for this track has been a real journey," the DJ revealed. "I’ve done over a dozen toplines on it with several singers/songwriters, but in the end the hook of Kiss’ iconic hit ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ turned out to be a match made in heaven."

The new version omits the original’s verses and instead just repeats the chorus in various ways with instrumental dance fills in between. The track was released in May and has steadily climbed the charts ever since. It recently cracked the Top 20 on Mediabase’s Dance Chart and has racked up more than 8 million streams on Spotify.

Released in May 1979, “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” was a major hit for Kiss. Still, the tune was polarizing, as it featured the hard rock group embracing a disco sound which turned off many of their hardcore fans.

Despite its success, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has admitted disdain for the track. "I hate playing that song to [this] day," the rocker revealed in 2018. "Stadiums full of people jump up and down like Biblical locusts, they go nuts, with tattoos and grills on … they’re all jumping up and down and I’m going, ‘Do, do, do, do do … ’ Kill me now!"

The success of the new version of “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” follows a recent trend of classic tracks getting reworked for modern dance audiences. In 2021, “Cold Heart” -- a collaboration of Elton John, pop star Dua Lipa and Australian electronic trio Pnau -- became a worldwide hit. The tune mashed-up John's previous songs "Rocket Man,” "Sacrifice,” "Where's the Shoorah?" and "Kiss the Bride.”

Listen to Oliver Heldens' Version of 'I Was Made For Lovin' You'