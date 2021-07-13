Hear Kiss’ Eric Singer, Bruce Kulick Cover Bryan Adams’ ‘Heaven’

Former Kiss bandmates Eric Singer and Bruce Kulick have joined forces on a rendition of Bryan Adams’ chart-topping hit “Heaven.”

Singer handles lead vocals on the track, with Kulick delivering his distinctive guitar work. Rounding out the lineup are bassist Todd Kerns, background vocalist Zach Throne, and Brent Fitz, who recorded both drums and keyboards for the song. All three musicians are part of Kulick’s band which he affectionately calls the Vegas MOBB (Member’s of Bruce’s Band).

The new cover of “Heaven” was created as part of a charity event raising funds for the David Z Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to music education and named after deceased Adrenaline Mob bassist David Zablidowsky.

A black and white music video accompanies the new rendition of "Heaven," showcasing the group working together in the studio. Watch the music video below.

While some may be surprised to see Kiss alumni covering Adams -- whose material is more in the pop vein than hard rock -- the Canadian singer/songwriter does have a long history with the band. The Kiss songs “War Machine,” “Rock and Roll Hell” and “Down on Your Knees” were all written by Adams.

Kulick was a member of Kiss from 1984 to 1996, a tenure in the group which overlapped with Singer, who joined in 1991 following the death of drummer Eric Carr. Kiss’ 1992 LP Revenge and 1997's Carnival of Souls were the only studio albums to feature both Kulick and Singer in the lineup, the latter of whom remains the band’s drummer.

Earlier this year, Kulick contributed another song to the David Z Foundation, teaming with Gabriel Connor and Paulie Z on an emotionally charged cover of Kiss' "I Still Love You."