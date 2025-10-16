Kiss’ ‘Dressed to Kill’ Box Set to Include Two Full 1975 Concerts

Kiss will release an expanded box set edition of their 1975 album Dressed to Kill on Oct. 24.

In addition to a disc featuring two previously unreleased songs ("Mistake" and an early version of "Burning Up With Fever"), demos and outtakes, the six-CD collection will feature two full concerts from the Dressed to Kill tour. The first took place at Detroit's Cobo Arena on May 16, 1975, and the second on July 20, 1975, at Davenport, Iowa's RKO Orpheum Theatre.

Both shows were among the four concerts recorded for use on the band's career-making Alive! album, which was released six months after Dressed to Kill, in September 1975. Kiss' official online store notes that unlike the Alive! album, the live recordings on these set will feature no overdubs.

You can see the complete Dressed to Kill super deluxe box set track list below. An eight-record vinyl edition is also available.

The set is currently available for pre-order to paid members of the band's Kiss Army fan club. It is unclear when it will go on sale for the general public.

Released in March of 1975, Dressed to Kill was Kiss' third studio album, released just five months after November 1974's Hotter Than Hell and just thirteen months after their February 1974 self-titled debut.

The album is home to the band's signature anthem and traditional show-closing song "Rock and Roll All Nite," as well as longtime concert staples such as "She" and "C'mon and Love Me."

Although the band was building a strong live following due to their unique look and stage show, their first two albums had failed to make much of a dent on the sales charts, leaving their label so short on money that Casablanca president Neil Bogart produced Dressed to Kill himself.

The band had to borrow most of their suits and ties from the album's now-iconic cover photo, which was shot on the corner of 8th Avenue and 23rd Street in New York City.

Recorded in just 10 days, Dressed to Kill clocks in at seven seconds over the 30-minute mark, and featured unusually long pauses between its tracks to help pad that time.

Under pressure from Bogart to write a defining anthem, Paul Stanley came up with the chorus for "Rock and Roll All Nite," to which Gene Simmons added a section from a song he wrote, successfully filling their label's mandate.

Kiss Dressed to Kill Super Deluxe Box Set Track List

Disc 1

(Original album remastered)

01. "Room Service"

02. "Two Timer"

03. "Ladies in Waiting"

04. "Getaway"

05. "Rock Bottom"

06. "C'mon and Love Me"

07. "Anything for My Baby"

08. "She"

09. "Love Her All I Can"

10. "Rock and Roll All Nite"

Disc 2

01. Mistake (Studio Demo)

03. Rock And Roll All Nite (Studio Demo)

03. Anything For My Baby (Studio Demo)

04. Burning Up With Fever (Studio Demo)

05. Rock And Roll All Nite (Studio Demo - Party Version)

06. Rock And Roll All Nite (Studio Demo - Alternate Vocal Take)

07. Room Service (Extended Outtake)

08. Two Timer (Alternate Mix)

09. Ladies In Waiting (Alternate Ending)

10. C'mon And Love Me (Alternate Mix)

11. Anything For My Baby (Alternate Mix)

12. Love Her All I Can (Alternate Mix)

13. Two Timer (Extended Alternate Mix)

14. Anything For My Baby (Extended Alternate Mix)

15. Rock And Roll All Nite (Super-Fast Outtake)

16. Room Service (Instrumental Outtake)

17. Two Timer (Instrumental Outtake)

18. Getaway (Instrumental Outtake)

19. Rock Bottom (Instrumental Outtake)

20. Anything For My Baby (Instrumental Extended Outtake)

21. She (Instrumental Extended Outtake)

22. Love Her All I Can (Instrumental Outtake)

23. Rock And Roll All Nite (Instrumental Outtake)

Disc 3

01. Rock Bottom (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

02. Strutter (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

03. Nothin' To Lose (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

04. Two Timer (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

05. Let Me Know (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

06. Got To Choose (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

07. She (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

08. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

09. Parasite (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

10. Cold Gin (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

Disc 4

01. 100,000 Years (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

02. Peter Criss solo / 100,000 Years (Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

03. Let Me Go, Rock N' Roll (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

04. C'mon and Love Me (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

05. Firehouse (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

06. Deuce (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

07. Rock and Roll All Nite (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

08. (Live At Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan, May 16, 1975)

Disc 5

01. Deuce (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

02. Strutter (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

03. Got To Choose (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 | Show 1)

04. Hotter Than Hell (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 | Show 1)

05. Firehouse (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

06. She (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

07. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

08. Nothin' To Lose (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

09. C'mon And Love Me (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 | Show 1)

10. 100,000 Years (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

12. Black Diamond (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

13. Cold Gin (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

14. Rock And Roll All Nite (Live At RKO Orpheum Theatre, Davenport, Iowa, July 20, 1975 / Show 1)

Disc 6

(Dolby Atmos / Dolby True HD 5.1 / 192KHZ 24-bit & 98KHZ 24-bit PCM Stereo)

01. "Room Service"

02. "Two Timer"

03. "Ladies in Waiting"

04. "Getaway"

05. "Rock Bottom"

06. "C'mon and Love Me"

07. "Anything for My Baby"

08. "She"

09. "Love Her All I Can"

10. "Rock and Roll All Nite"