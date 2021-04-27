Kiss Announce Two-Night A&E ‘Biography: Kisstory’ Documentary

“Biography: Kisstory” will document Kiss' nearly 50-year career over two nights on A&E this summer. The four-hour documentary will air over two nights on June 27 and 28 on the cable network.

Directed by D.J. Viola and produced by Leslie Greif (who also produced Gene Simmons Family Jewels for A&E), the film covers the decades the band has been together, with focus on cofounders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as they reflect on their journey.

“Biography: Kisstory” also includes interviews with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, former manager Doc McGhee and producer Bob Ezrin (who worked on three Kiss albums), as well as fans like Dave Grohl and Tom Morello.

Stanley noted on Twitter that the documentary is "really terrific. I've seen it, and it is awesome. Very proud."

In addition to in-depth interviews, the film will also feature original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage, starting with the band's initial formation in New York City.

“Through the Biography lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind Kiss,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fan base that has idolized them for generations.”

Kiss are also reportedly in the process of securing a deal with Netflix for a biopic, Shout It Out Loud, on which both Stanley and Simmons would serve as primary advisers.

