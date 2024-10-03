Kelly Clarkson Will Perform Foreigner at the Rock Hall Induction

Pop star Kelly Clarkson will help induct Foreigner during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

The American Idol alumnus announced the news from the set of her nationally syndicated talk show.

“This is pretty cool. In two weeks, I’m gonna be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, because I get to help honor the legendary band Foreigner, which I am so stoked about!” Clarkson declared. “It’s gonna be so good. I am so honored. I hope I don’t mess up.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame confirmed Clarkson’s involvement on their official Instagram page, noting that she’ll be performing “to celebrate the wild career of Foreigner.”

Exactly which Foreigner tune Clarkson will perform wasn’t announced, but the pop star has previously covered the band’s material. Most notably, in 2016 she delivered a gorgeous at-home rendition of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” dedicated to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform 'I Want to Know What Love Is' in 2016

Interestingly, Clarkson will not be the first former American Idol winner to perform on the Rock Hall’s stage. Last year, Carrie Underwood took part in a tribute to inductee George Michael.

When Is the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony?

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Other artists being honored include Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton and Cher.

The event will air live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. EDT and will be available to stream on-demand afterward. Highlights from the event will be broadcast during a TV special titled 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, airing Jan. 1, 2025 on ABC.