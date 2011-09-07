Kansas Celebrate 35 Years of ‘Dust in the Wind’ with Commemorative Book

As rock band Kansas prepares to celebrate another year touring, their iconic song 'Dust in the Wind' turns 35 years old in 2012. The song, written by longtime guitarist Kerry Livgren, became the group's highest charting hit when it reached No. 6 in 1978. Fans have an opportunity to relive the history this October with a 32-page, full-color, hardcovered book.

Livgren will sign all copies ordered at the band's website by Oct. 20, the date the book goes on sale. The book includes lyrics, photos, stories from fans and a special foreward from Livgren. A portion of the proceeds from the $20 purchase will go to Autism Speaks, the nation’s largest autism science and advocacy organization.

Last month drummer Phil Ehart posted a blog at the Autism Speaks website explaining why they collectively chose this charity. "As a parent of a child with Autism, I know first hand what an organization like Autism Speaks can mean in finding a cure for this terrible disorder," Ehart writes. "Therefore, in planning for the creation of this book, the book publishers, the writer of the song Kerry Livgren, and the guys in the band Kansas, all felt that Autism Speaks would make perfect sense in receiving a portion of the books sales proceeds."

Fans had an opportunity to share what the song meant to them at the band's Facebook page. Some of those stories will be included in the actual book.