Win an Autographed Judas Priest ‘Invincible Shield’ Prize Pack

The British heavy metal legends continue to dig through their catalog. In addition to expected fan favorites, the current set list features several songs from the latest album. Fans will also hear deep cuts, like "Sinner" from 1977's Sin After Sin and stalwarts like "Victim of Changes," "Rapid Fire" and "Riding on the Wind."

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Riding on the Wind'

As vocalist Rob Halford told UCR, the band had no "set agendas" while they were working on Invincible Shield. "There shouldn't be rules in rock 'n' roll," he laughed. "It should be chaos."

"It’s a very, very natural process with that writing experience," he explained. "Which has still been two guitar players and a singer. I’ve always felt that’s played its benefits for this band over the decades. So there it is, you know? It’s very much an open [situation]. Anything is on the table. Nobody says, 'That’s not going to work.' We see everything through and then we figure out what’s worthy."

