Journey Tease New Song ‘You Got the Best of Me’

Journey have teased a new song called “You Got the Best of Me,” the latest release from their upcoming album Freedom.

“Our newest single ‘You Got the Best of Me’ is out tonight everywhere!” the band tweeted, with an accompanying snippet of the new track.

Though only eight seconds long, the short teaser gives fans an idea of what to expect from the tune. With spacey, otherworldly synths, it’s possible “You Got the Best of Me” will see the band returning to their prog-rock roots.

When "You Go the Best of Me" fully arrives, it will mark the second song unveiled from Freedom. "The Way We Used to Be," which the band released last June, will also be on the album.

Last month, keyboardist Jonathan Cain told UCR that Journey “step out a little bit” on the new LP. “A lot of the jams were kind of free-form,” he explained. “So Neal [Schon] was working hard and I was there for him, and we worked together through the whole thing. The songs came from all kinds of places, creatively. But I think it's just a combination of everything Journey has been. To get back into Journey was really fun.”

Freedom will be Journey’s sixteenth studio album and first in over a decade. The band’s last LP, Eclipse, was released in 2011.

Journey is currently in the midst of their Freedom 2022 North American tour. The trek, which started Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh, is currently scheduled to run through Aug. 8. Toto is serving as Journey's opening act on the tour.