Journey ‘Don’t Stop Believin” Spoof Makes U.K.’s Christmas No.1

LadBaby’s spoof cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” made the U.K.’s Christmas No.1, marking the third time in a row the mom-and-dad vlogging and charity activist team took the prestigious seasonal top spot.

Titled “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’," the track shifted 158,000 units, making it the biggest opening week in sales for a single this year, and the fastest-selling title in over three years. Only two other acts have had three consecutive U.K. Christmas No. 1s, the Beatles and the Spice Girls.

LadBaby consists of YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne, with help from their two young sons. All three hits have been spoofs of rock songs: last year they changed Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” into “I Love Sausage Rolls” and in 2018 Starship’s “We Built This City” became “We Built This City (on Sausage Rolls).”

On each occasion, LadBaby was prompted into action by the U.K.’s food poverty crisis. The Trussell Trust, which benefits from the singles' sales, reported that over 40 percent of British families now rely on food banks, with 17 percent of children living under the definitions of food poverty and over 20 percent of households below the poverty line. The United Nation’s UNICEF children's’ charity recently confirmed that it had launched an emergency food distribution campaign in England for the first time.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we just want to say thank you again to everybody,” LadBaby said in a statement. “We can’t believe that, a third year on, we’ve had so much support yet again. We’re trying to raise money for an amazing cause, so thank you. Merry Christmas to everyone and don’t stop believin’ – that things are going to get better. 2021 is going to be better for everyone.”

