YouTubers Bid to Take Journey Spoof to U.K. Christmas No. 1

A mom-and-dad YouTuber team is hoping that a charity spoof of Journey's “Don’t Stop Believin’” can become their third U.K.’s Christmas No. 1 song. The video can be seen below.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle’s single – which also features their young sons – is titled “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.” It follows last year’s seasonal hit “I Love Sausage Rolls,” which was a spoof of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.” They topped the chart in 2018 with a take on Starship’s “We Built This City” that included the line "We built this city on sausage rolls."

As with their previous singles, all funds raised will be donated to the Trussell Trust, which supports British families who increasingly rely on food banks. “With emergency food parcels being handed out every nine seconds in the U.K. (a 47% rise on last year) and two in five families now relying on food banks, we have to do whatever it takes to build a hunger-free future for every adult and child in the UK,” Mark Hoyle, who is known as LadBaby, said in a statement.

“Help us achieve something far greater than the last two years," he added. "Together let’s break a record for a song that helps feed the most U.K. families than any other song in history. That is how 2020 should be remembered. In a year when so much has been lost, don't stop believing!”

Emma Revie of the Trussell Trust added: “We are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support a third year running – not only does it mean we can support food banks to provide vital emergency help, but it helps us work in the longer term towards a future where no one needs a food bank.”

The track can be purchased here.

Listen to LadBaby and Family Perform ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’

