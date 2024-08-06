Journey Cancels Fall 2024 U.K. Tour Amid New Legal Woes

Journey has apparently backed out of the U.K. and Ireland leg of their 50th-anniversary tour. These shows are now listed as canceled on Ticketmaster; their London concert no longer appears on the O2's website.

Meanwhile, ticket holders were also reportedly receiving emails today confirming that the 11-date fall trek has been called off: "Due to circumstances beyond the band's control, Journey's UK and Ireland tour is unfortunately canceled. Refunds will be made from your point of purchase."

The sudden halt follows news of yet another legal issue between Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. North American stadium shows with Def Leppard continued, with dates set to conclude in September, but the lawsuit revealed a serious rift.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Journey Live Album

In an apparent rerun of competing 2022 suits related to a band credit card, Cain's latest court filing accuses Schon of maxing out an American Express account with a $1 million limit. His suit claims Schon "has spent up to $10,000 per night."

Journey's finances have reportedly been in such disarray that the crew and production company couldn't be paid. Situations like that have begun "impacting the band's reputation throughout the music industry," according to the suit. "The band's actual onstage performance is, at the moment, one of the only aspects of the business that has not suffered."

Cain's proposed solution to these issues is restructuring Freedom 2020 Inc., which he co-founded with Schon to oversee Journey's touring operations. The business apparently operates with only a two-seat board, held by Cain and Schon. The new petition is asking for a court-ordered custodian to act as a third board member in order to break tie votes.

Journey went through a long series of legal battles beginning in 2020, but appeared to have resolved things by creating a new organizational structure that involved both Cain and Schon and their respective wives. Michaele Schon isn't named as a respondent in Cain's latest lawsuit.

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio 'Journey: Worlds Apart,' available now at all major bookseller websites.

