Jon Anderson Announces ‘Close to the Edge’ 50th Anniversary Tour

Jon Anderson announced a monthlong tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Close to the Edge, the 1972 prog-rock classic with his former band Yes. The trek — which launches July 7 in Plymouth, N.H., and wraps Aug. 6 in Albany, N.Y. — will feature full performances of the record, alongside other tracks.

You can see the dates below.

Anderson’s backing band will feature members of the Paul Green Rock Academy, an extension of the Paul Green School of Rock Music (the subject of the 2005 documentary Rock School).

"There are so many wonderful moments in my musical life, and being onstage with these young teenagers performing Classic Yes songs makes me so happy and proud," Anderson said in a statement. "It’s a marvel and a tremendous pleasure for me. They are a joy to be with and so much fun! I am grateful, thankful and feel very blessed to be able to sing along with them."

A trailer for the tour, available below, features clips of Anderson and the Rock Academy playing various Yes songs, including "Owner of a Lonely Heart," "And You and I," "Starship Trooper" and "Long Distance Runaround." Anderson issued his most recent solo LP, 1000 Hands, in March 2019.

Jon Anderson 'Close to the Edge' 50th Anniversary Tour

July 7 - Plymouth, NH @ The Flying Monkey Performing Arts Center

July 8 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

July 13 - Huntingdon, NY @ The Paramount

July 14 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

July 16 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

July 17 - Sugar Loaf, NY @ Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

July 20 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

July 22 - Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

July 23 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

July 27 - Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

July 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

August 3 - State College, PA @ The State Theatre

August 6 - Albany, NY @ The Egg