John Mellencamp Demands to See ‘C—sucker’ Heckler After Show

John Mellencamp once again reminded fans that he suffers no fools during his Sunday concert in Toledo, Ohio, threatening to end his set early after calling out a "cocksucker" heckler.

A new TikTok shows Mellencamp telling a story before an unseen audience member shouts at him to "play some music." The heckler is met with a chorus of boos before Mellencamp responds, "What do you think I've been doing, you cocksucker? Here's the thing, man. You don't know me. You don't fucking know me. Hey Joe, find this guy and let me see him after the show."

Mellencamp then tries to continue his story but is quickly interrupted by a heckler who demands to hear "Authority Song." "Guys, I can stop this show right now and just go home," he tells the crowd. "Tell you what I'm gonna do. Since you've been so wonderful, I'm gonna cut about 10 songs out of the show. Here we go."

The rocker then plays a few seconds of "Jack & Diane" before announcing, "Know what? Show's over."

According to the Toledo Blade, Mellencamp returned to the stage after about five minutes and performed several more songs, including "Rain on the Scarecrow," "Lonely Ol' Night" and "Pink Houses." (The newspaper also reported that Mellencamp said another interruptive audience member "should go back to kindergarten.")

John Mellencamp's Previous Heckler Issues

This is not the only time in recent memory that Mellencamp has made headlines for shutting down a heckler at one of his shows. During a Cleveland performance last May, the singer excoriated an audience member who shouted at him to "play the fucking music" after he reportedly criticized the United States.

"Listen, hey, you guys, if these people don't shut the fuck up I'm just going to leave, OK?" Mellencamp said. "Because I'm not used to this crap. Look, guys, if I wanted to play in this type of drunken environment, I'd play outside or I'd play in an arena."

Two months before that, Mellencamp also instructed an audience in Grand Prairie, Texas, to leave the entertaining to him. "This is the quiet part, so keep your fucking mouth shut," he told the crowd. When a woman promptly shouted the singer's name, Mellencamp retorted, "What did I just fucking say? But thank you."