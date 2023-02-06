John Mellencamp Launches 2023 Tour in Indiana: Set List and Video

John Mellencamp launched his Live and in Person tour on Sunday with a performance in his home state of Indiana at the Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington.

He included two songs from Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, his most recent album, in the set list: "I Always Lie to Strangers" and "Chasing Rainbows." (He also played "The Eyes of Portland," another recently written song that does not appear on the LP.)

Hits like "Check It Out," "Jack & Diane," "Rain on the Scarecrow" and "Pink Houses" also appeared in the set, which closed with "Cherry Bomb."

You can see the set list, along with fan-filmed videos from the show, below.

Mellencamp will play a second show on Monday at the Indiana University Auditorium, before taking the 76-date tour across the U.S. and parts of Canada. He's playing at least two nights in most cities, with major stops in New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, San Fransisco, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Watch John Mellencamp Perform 'John Cocker/Hey God' at 2023 Tour Launch

The trek will conclude with a pair of shows on June 23 and 24 in South Bend, Ind.

Watch John Mellencamp Perform 'Minutes to Memories' at 2023 Tour Launch

Watch John Mellencamp Perform 'Check It Out' at 2023 Tour Launch

John Mellencamp, Indiana University Auditorium, Bloomington, Ind., 2/5/2023

1. "John Cocker/Hey God"

2. "The Eyes of Portland"

3. "Minutes to Memories"

4. "Small Town"

5. "Human Wheels"

6. "Don't Need This Body"

7. "We Are the People"

8. "Jackie Brown"

9. "Check It Out"

10. "Sometimes There’s God"

11. "Longest Days"

12. "Jack & Diane"

13. "I Always Lie to Strangers"

14. "Joanne Woodward/Real Life"

15. "Rain on the Scarecrow"

16. "Paper in Fire"

17. "Crumblin' Down"

18. "Pink Houses"

19. "Chasing Rainbows"

20. "Cherry Bomb"