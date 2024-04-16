John Mellencamp Tells Fans to Behave or ‘Don’t Come to My Show’

John Mellencamp has a clear message to fans planning to attend his shows: behave or just stay home.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer – known for such timeless tunes as “Hurts So Good” and “Jack & Diane” – recently hit the road for his 2024 Live and in Person tour. In a conversation with The Washington Post, Mellencamp detailed what he expects of his fans.

“I do expect etiquette inside of the theater, the same way you would at a Broadway show,” the rocker explained. “My shows are not really concerts anymore. They’re performances, and there’s a difference between a performance and a concert.”

To that end, Mellencamp demands a certain amount of decorum from his audiences.

“Look, I’m not for everyone anymore,” the singer admitted. “I’m just not. And if you want to come and scream and yell and get drunk, don’t come to my show.”

John Mellencamp’s Cranky History With Fans

Mellencamp’s directive on manners comes after a series of notable outbursts. In March 2023, the singer told concertgoers to “keep your fucking mouth shut," during an acoustic portion of the show.

Last May, an audience member yelled “play the fucking music” after Mellencamp offered criticism of the U.S.A.

”If these people don't shut the fuck up I'm just going to leave, OK?" Mellencamp told the crowd. "Because I'm not used to this crap. Look, guys, if I wanted to play in this type of drunken environment, I'd play outside or I'd play in an arena."

Then, last month, things reached another cantankerous height. At a show in Toledo, Ohio, Mellencamp became outraged at a heckler in the crowd who told him to “play some music.”

"What do you think I've been doing, you cocksucker?” the rocker responded. “Here's the thing, man. You don't know me. You don't fucking know me. Hey Joe, find this guy and let me see him after the show."

Mellencamp later stormed off the stage, seemingly cutting the performance short. However he eventually returned to play a few more songs.