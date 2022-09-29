John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour
John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for the sprawling, a five-month Live and In Person tour.
The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. The tour starts on Feb. 5 in Bloomington and concludes June 24 South Bend. Between those shows, the rocker will wind his way across North America, performing in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles and many more. The complete list of tour dates can be found below, while pre-sale information and instructions are available on Mellencamp’s website.
The announcement of the 2023 tour coincided with Mellencamp’s appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The celebrated musician has a new permanent exhibition at the Hall, "Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp," which expands on the venue’s previous Legends of Rock exhibit. Items on display include the musician's 1976 Fender Telecaster Custom guitar and the studio tracking chart for this beloved hit “Jack and Diane.”
Mellencamp also recently announced a deluxe reissue of his 1985 album Scarecrow, due for release Nov. 4.
John Mellencamp, Live and In Person 2023 Tour
Feb. 5 - Bloomington, Ind. @ Indiana University Auditorium
Feb. 6 - Bloomington, Ind. @ Indiana University Auditorium
Feb. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium
Feb. 10 - Atlanta @ Fox Theatre
Feb. 11 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater
Feb. 13 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Feb. 14 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Feb. 15 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Feb. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 21- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 24 - New Orleans @ Saenger Theatre
Feb. 25 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
Feb. 26 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
Feb. 28 - Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall
March 1 - Dallas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
March 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium
March 13 - Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Orpheum
March 14 - Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Orpheum
March 15 - Seattle @ Paramount Theatre
March 17 - San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre
March 18 - San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre
March 19 - Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre
March 21 - Sacramento, Calif. @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
March 22 - Los Angeles @ Dolby Theatre
March 24 - Las Vegas @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
March 25 - Las Vegas @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
March 27 - Denver @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
April 3 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
April 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
April 6 - Minneapolis @ State Theatre
April 7 - Minneapolis @ State Theatre
April 8 - Minneapolis @ State Theatre
April 10 - Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater
April 11 - Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater
April 13 - Chicago @ Chicago Theatre
April 14 - Chicago @ Chicago Theatre
April 17 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center
April 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center
April 19 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
April 21 - St. Louis @ Stifel Theatre
April 22 - St. Louis @ Stifel Theatre
April 24 - Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre
April 25 - Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre
May 5 - Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza
May 6 - Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza
May 8 - Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium
May 9 - Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium
May 10 - Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium
May 12 - Cincinnati @ Aronoff Center
May 13 - Cincinnati @ Aronoff Center
May 15 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre
May 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre
May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
May 19 - Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Center
May 20 - Durham, N.C. @ DPAC
May 22 - Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center
May 23 - Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center
May 25 - Cleveland @ Playhouse Square
May 26 - Cleveland @ Playhouse Square
June 2 - Baltimore @ The Lyric
June 3 - Philadelphia @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
June 5 - New York @ Beacon Theatre
June 6 - New York @ Beacon Theatre
June 7 - New York @ Beacon Theatre
June 10 - Boston @ Boch Center - Wang Theatre
June 11 - Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center
June 13 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre
June 14 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre
June 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
June 17 - Detroit @ Masonic Temple Theatre
June 19 - Toronto @ Massey Hall
June 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Performance Hall
June 23 - South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center
June 24 - South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center