Watch John Fogerty’s ‘In My Room’ Show

John Fogerty performed three classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs in the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s coronavirus-inspired In My Room series.

He delivered “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” in his yard, “Bad Moon Rising” in his studio and “Long as I Can See the Light” in a room with a piano and fireplace.

You can watch the eight-minute set below.

“These are certainly different times that we’re living through,” Fogerty said before he started. “Wash your hands. Stay safe, everybody. Nobody really knows how long this is going to last, but the better we do at taking the advice of medical people, the shorter it will be, I’m sure. ... I’m sure we’re all going stir crazy after 10 days or so of doing this, and I thought I’d get outside and get some fresh air and maybe sing a couple of songs. Be well, everyone.”

Celebrating his “50-year trip” during 2019, Fogerty told UCR that he had no problem going on tour to play songs that have been around for decades, explaining that being a guitarist was the key. “It always gets to be new,” he said. “We can do more than just sing the song; we come up with a new solo and that makes it fresh. I’m always working on guitar. I’m always trying to get better. I’ve kind of made it my life-long project, and so when I get some new stuff going on, I get to trot it out onstage and get to show off.”

Asked if that meant he regarded himself more as a guitarist than a singer, he replied, “I think my first attraction was guitar, as it related to me. … Music just took me by the collar and grabbed my heart and I was interested from the get-go. Really, really young, almost before I could walk.”