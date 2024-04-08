John Fogerty Adds Second Leg to Summer ‘Celebration Tour’

John Fogerty is adding another round of dates to his previously announced Celebration Tour. These shows mark the first time Fogerty has performed his music since finally acquiring ownership of his extensive back catalog of songs with Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Already confirmed concerts begin on June 2 in South Carolina. The new second leg of his tour concludes with Fogerty's Sept. 11 stop at Salt Lake City. Tickets for the second leg go on sale beginning Friday, April 12 at 10AM local time, with presale tickets available on Tuesday, April 9, at 10AM local time. The complete list of new dates is below. More information can be found by visiting JohnFogerty.com

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will be opening for Fogerty on most dates. "Celebrating the music of John Fogerty at the same time we celebrate our 50th Anniversary is just about as good as it can get," Thorogood said in an official statement. "I'm looking forward to being out there with my friend, John!"

MAD Ink PR MAD Ink PR loading...

John Fogerty's Additional Celebration Tour Dates:

8/2: Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/3: Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/4: Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/6: Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium Amphitheater

8/7: Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

8/9: Memphis, TN @ Memphis Botanic Garden

8/10: St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena

8/11: Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

8/16: Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

8/17: Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

8/19: Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

8/26: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8/27: Colorado Springs, CO Sunset Amphitheatre

8/30: Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

8/31: Stanford, CA @ Stanford University – Frost Amphitheater

9/1: Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

9/4: San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

9/11: Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Fair – Days of ’47 Arena

^ without George Thorogood