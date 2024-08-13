Joe Walsh Joined by Toto for 8th Annual VetsAid Benefit

Joe Walsh will appear with Toto and other special guests at his 8th annual VetsAid benefit show, set for 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at UBS Arena outside New York City in Belmont Park.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. Also on the bill: Eric Church and Kool and the Gang, the latter of whom will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

"VetsAid 2024 is all about family, friends and faith," Walsh said in a news release. "I honor our collective faith in the power of music to bring fans of diverse backgrounds together in celebration and our faith in the power of love to unite us all as Americans to support a population of veterans that has sacrificed so much and asked for so little in return. We've got something for everyone at VetsAid this year – country, pop, rock, funk and gospel – so all aboard!"

VetsAid began on the East Coast, with 2017's inaugural event in Virginia, but has since been held in California and Texas, among other states. The benefit was a streaming-only event during the pandemic era. Past performers include Walsh's Eagles bandmate Don Henley, Jeff Lynne, ZZ Top, the Doobie Brothers, Eddie Vedder, James Hetfield, James Taylor, Dave Grohl and the Black Keys.

Walsh and Toto stalwart Steve Lukather share a connection as veterans of the All-Starr Band with Ringo Starr, another former VetsAid performer. Lukather has assembled a record-breaking stint after joining the lineup in 2012. Walsh was part of the inaugural group in 1989, continued through 1992 and has returned as an occasional guest ever since. (Along the way, he also became Starr's brother in law.)

Net proceeds from the concert are directed to veterans service charities through a grant process; to date, VetsAid reports disbursements of nearly $3,500,000.

