Joe Walsh’s ‘VetsAid’ to Feature Jon Bon Jovi and James Hetfield

Jon Bon Jovi, Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Alice Cooper are among the artists who will appear at VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays.

This virtual music festival, set for Dec. 12, was organized by the Eagles’ Joe Walsh and will raise funds for veteran services groups across the country.

Walsh has previously organized the annual concert around the Veteran’s Day holiday. He announced back in August, however, that the 2020 edition would be different.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pursuant national health crisis, I am sad to announce that VetsAid 2020 will not be moving forward as a live and in-person event this Veterans Day weekend,” Walsh previously announced. Instead, he said they’d move forward with a “virtual event this holiday season that our fans can enjoy from the safety and comfort of their homes.”

VetsAid 2020 brings that promise to fruition, aligning some of the biggest names in music for this worthy cause. Others appearing at the event include Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Daryl Hall, Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Steven Van Zandt, the Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Blake Shelton, Jason Isbell and comedian Drew Carey. The broadcast will feature new performances as well as footage from previous concerts.

“For the past three years, we’ve held this glorious traveling circus in cities across the country with a day-long rock and roll festival and jobs fair to support our veterans and their families,” Walsh explained in a news release. “Typically, we fill up an arena, play for five hours, and raise a bunch of money — nearly $1.5 million to date — to help our veterans get the care and support they deserve. But because of COVID this year, we’re going virtual as so many things are. Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties, and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic, they are especially vulnerable.”

Tickets to "Joe Walsh & Friends Present VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays" will go on sale at noon EST on Nov. 18.





